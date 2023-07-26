DECATUR — Believing he was defending his fiancée and her children, Calvin W. Turner is accused of hitting a Decatur man so hard the blow has left the 54-year-old victim unconscious in a hospital for more than a month and being fed through a tube.

Turner, 35, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court where Judge Jeffrey Geisler found probable cause to hold him over for trial. Turner pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated battery inflicting great bodily harm.

Decatur police detective Austin Clark said the confrontation between Turner and the victim occurred on the afternoon of June 24 at a convenience store.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Clark said police had pulled surveillance video which captured the violent encounter.

A sworn affidavit signed by Clark said Turner had arrived at the gas station with his fiancée and her children in a car. “Calvin stated when he arrived (his fiancée) got out of the vehicle at which time she saw (the victim),” Clark added.

“Calvin stated she immediately got back into the vehicle and began crying and told him something to the effect of this was the person who had threatened to harm her and/or her children. Calvin explained this also caused the children in the vehicle to become upset and begin crying. Calvin said he then got out of the vehicle to confront (the victim). Calvin confirmed he did hit (the victim) one time.”

Clark told Rueter in court that police had begun investigating what happened after being alerted by the victim’s family. They had been called to meet with Springfield Memorial Hospital staff who were treating the man in intensive care because he had suffered “massive bleeding and fluid build-up inside his skull.” The man was placed on a ventilator and was showing little to no brain activity.

Rueter asked Clark if there were any new updates on the victim’s condition. “He is now in what the hospital calls ‘intermediate care’,” said Clark.

“He’s still unresponsive and has to be fed with a feeding tube, but he is breathing on his own.”

Geisler scheduled a pretrial hearing for Sept. 6 while Turner remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $200,000, requiring him to post a bond of $20,000 to be released.

