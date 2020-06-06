Quarantine seems to be increasing the number of Southern Illinois outdoorsmen

The sudden popularity is no mystery. Giant City State Park was off-limits to visitors, as were Lake Murphysboro, Kinkaid Lake and Mermet Lake. And, although not exceedingly warm, April had more than its share of pleasant sunny days.

“That’s basically it, we were the only game in town,” Vincent said. “Since the state parks have opened up, we’ve seen less pressure here. We’re still seeing, on a pretty day, a lot of fishing. About the time the state parks opened, we haven’t had the best weather. We’re still busy. On a nice warm, sunny day, the bank fishing areas are about 70 percent full.

"It looks like by the phone calls we’ve been getting, a lot of new visitors, a lot of people just now discovering the refuge. Those phone calls are starting to die down a little bit too, but we’re still getting about 50 phone calls per day wanting to know if the boat ramps are open. Before Missouri opened up there were several phone calls from Missouri from people wanting directions to Crab Orchard Lake.”

The increase is visitation was not limited to Crab Orchard Lake. Little Grassy and Devils Kitchen lakes received more fishing pressure than normal.