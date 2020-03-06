Rabbi blasts handling of Pius XII files

The chief rabbi of Rome sharply criticized the Vatican for its handling of the long-awaited opening of its archives on the controversial papacy of Pius XII, who kept silent during the slaughter of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust.

Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni said that rather than waiting for researchers to study the archives and reach their conclusions, the Vatican selectively published documents on its website in an effort to convince the public that Pius was on side of the Jews.

"After saying that years of study would be needed, now the answers emerge on the first day like a rabbit from a magician's hat," he told the Italian news agency ANSA. "Please, let the historians get to work."

At issue is whether Pius should be remembered for quietly hiding 4,000 Jews from the Nazis in convents and churches — knowing that denouncing Adolf Hitler would make their plight worse — or must be condemned for not speaking out as Jews were gassed in death camps.

The archives, which took 14 years to prepare and include 2 million documents, could help settle that question.

Pius was pope from 1939 until his death in 1958. A pope's archives are usually kept sealed for 70 years after he dies, but Pope Francis sped up their publication, announcing, "The church isn't afraid of history."