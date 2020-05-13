Rams unveil new uniforms with classic colors, modern twists

“I was like, ’Oh wow, they went super modern, super futuristic,'” Woods said. “It was something that I couldn’t even picture, with the helmet being that color, and the Bone jerseys. I just thought it was super creative, different than what’s been done before, and really fitting for our new stadium. The blue, just seeing it in that new stadium, just gives good vibes.”

Rams cornerback Troy Hill even compares the uniforms' audacity to the fashion-forward mentality at the University of Oregon, his alma mater.

“I'm thinking about all the ways we can mix and match these uniforms,” Hill said. “Just the Bone, that's kind of innovative. I feel like we're the Oregon of the league now.”

The uniforms were the last, biggest part of the Rams' offseason rebranding. Although the changes happened with less fanfare than the Rams had hoped thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the franchise remained confident in its decision to change its look while attempting to sell season tickets in the new arena.

The Rams unveiled their new logos, primary colors and wordmarks earlier in the offseason to mixed response. Most fans have been slow to warm to the new “LA” logo with a ram's horn curled around the letters. The reception for the updated ram's head logo has been more positive.