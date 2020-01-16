Ray LaHood won't vote for Trump, backs Biden

LaHood was questioned about impeachment by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, when LaHood appeared before a congressional committee discussing ways to promote civility and collaboration. LaHood said he would avoid impeachment "like the plague" because it would consume Congress and divert attention from important work. Davis opposed impeachment, and is also a Trump campaign co-chair.

LaHood had tried to promote civility in Congress by helping set up bipartisan retreats to help members get to know each other better.

LaHood said his response to the impeachment question, which still holds, is that Trump is "not going to be convicted in the Senate, and we're wasting all of this time. What about immigration reform? What about fixing our broken fiscal system?"

"We have a huge fiscal mess," he added, recalling that when he ran for Congress in 1994, he wouldn't sign a "contract with America" promoted by GOP leader Newt Gingrich because "I said we ought to balance the budget before we do tax cuts. And nobody's even talking about that. Where are the Republicans on that issue? Where are the Democrats?

"So I say it's a waste of time," he said of impeachment. "And it's caused great turmoil, not only in the House but in the country."