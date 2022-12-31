Tags
Sports bar in the works.
One dog died after being left in last week's extreme cold.
Board could appoint new member at its Jan. 10 meeting.
Flooding from freeze-damaged pipes threatens as Arctic cold releases its grip.
A judge found probable cause to try a Decatur woman after police say they caught her halfway in a stranger's basement window. The woman said she was seeking a cat.
Decatur victim was left with a collapsed lung after being stabbed twice.
At Decatur’s Diamonds Family Restaurant, great dining and bonhomie never take a break, even on Christmas Day.
Karen Fennessy was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday leaving her Atwood home.
He accompanied woman on frightening car ride before taking her cash.
The Decatur Board of Education approved an agreement with the city that would result in the district acquiring the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High site.
