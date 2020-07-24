Read the Mount Zion return to school plan released today

Face masks must be worn at all times in school buildings, even when the social distance is maintained. There are some exceptions, including when eating, during band, and if the student has a doctor's note.

Parents can opt-in to full remote instruction for students.

Social distance must be observed as much as possible. Some excess furniture has been removed from classrooms to allow for as much space as possible in between desks. There will be markings to designate one-way paths in hallways.

No more than 50 individuals may be on a bus at one time.

Homecoming events that result in gatherings more than the amount allowed by the state will not be allowed.