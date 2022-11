Registration for Night to Shine to begin on Nov. 7

DECATUR — The next Night to Shine Prom, for people with special needs ages 14 and older, will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10, at GT Church, 500 S. 27th St., Decatur.

Registration for guests will open on Monday, Nov. 7, on GT Church’s website.

Volunteers can begin registration in mid-December on the website as well. GT Church, First Christian Church, and Macon Resources Inc. will also be accepting donations and sponsorships for the event.

For more information regarding event, contact aboyd@maconresources.org.