Registration open for 37th annual Amish Country Bicycle Tour

ARTHUR — Join the Decatur Bicycle Club for their 37th annual tour through the largest Amish community in Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Choose routes of approximately 20, 42, or 60 miles through the villages of Arthur, Atwood and Arcola. Onsite registration from 7-10 a.m. will be at the start and finish lines at the Arthur Community Building, 120 E. Progress. Sixty mile riders must start no later than 8:30 a.m. The ride will held rain or shine. Registration fee is $35 per rider. Riders ages 5 and under are free.

Terrain is flat to rolling, appropriate for all riders and bicycle types through quiet backroads where horse drawn buggies and cottage industries are numerous. Rest stops on routes are hosting homemade Amish snacks, fruit and drinks.

Pauly's BBQ is hosting the post ride meal for $11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Community Building. RV camping will be available at Jurgens Park in Arthur, $20 per site. Tent Camping is free.

For more information visit decaturbicycleclub.org. To register online for visit active.com/cycling.