Religious exemption for vaccines would be dropped for kids in Illinois schools under proposed law. 2nd bill would require HPV shots.

Medical experts say high vaccinations rates -- usually 95% or more, depending on the disease -- are necessary to protect those who cannot be vaccinated due to autoimmune disorders or other medical reasons. But distrust in vaccines has caused some Americans to refuse vaccines for their children despite wide availability. This, in part, is blamed for the reemergence of some diseases like measles, according to the World Health Organization, which considers vaccine hesitancy a global health threat.

This has sparked policies like the Illinois bill across the country, aimed at increasing vaccination rates by limiting the reasons students can be exempt and still enroll in school.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect children from numerous diseases that can cause severe illness and death. Last year, the U.S. responded to the worst outbreak of measles in 25 years, largely due to pockets of unvaccinated people,” Melaney Arnold, spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a statement. The department is backing the legislation as a way to increase vaccination rates across the state “and reduce the risk of severe illness among our most vulnerable populations.”