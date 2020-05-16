Remembering Gus Lett, the former Bulls security guard who became like a ‘second father’ to Michael Jordan

“People around, they think they’re entitled to certain things. Gus would put them straight,” Jordan says during the documentary. “That was Gus, he was a protector. But he was more than that.”

In Lett, who died in November 2000 after a battle with cancer, Jordan had found someone he could confide in and ask for advice. Reporters would often see him engaged in a conversation with Lett at the United Center rather than his teammates.

Lett was there for Jordan when he needed him, especially in the years after his father, James, was murdered in 1993. Lett’s widow, Tisher, recalls in the documentary how Jordan would call, in tears, as late as 2 a.m. Lett would always console him and even get up and go see Jordan.

“Whatever he needed, he was there to take care of him,” Tisher says.

“No question, Michael fed off of that father-son relationship,” added former Tribune sports columnist Fred Mitchell. “I think probably as he got older, he realized, like all of us, how important your parents are and have been in your life. No doubt he reflected on the people who had the greatest influence on him.”

The relationship worked both ways.