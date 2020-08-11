Rent, mortgage help available for Illinois victims of pandemic

The program will award a one-time grant of $5,000 that can be used to pay past due rent and also to prepay rent through the end of the year, as long as funds remain. The money is paid directly to the landlord.

"For too many people, weathering this crisis begins with keeping a room over their family's heads," Pritzker said. "Even before this pandemic, over 70% of extremely low-income families in Illinois were dedicating more than half of their income to rent. Now, nearly one in three Illinois renters are worried about their ability to pay their August rent."

Money for the program is part of federal aid awarded to states to cope with economic fallout from the pandemic.

"We know from the previous housing crisis that keeping people in their homes is essential for our economic recovery," said Kristen Faust, executive director of the IHDA. "Right now, nearly 15% of Illinoisans are unemployed. They have fallen behind on their mortgages and rent payments and may not be able to catch up without this assistance."

Beginning Aug. 24, IHDA will begin accepting applications for $150 million in mortgage assistance for people having trouble maintaining their mortgage payments because of the pandemic. Applications for that program will be made at ema.ihda.org.