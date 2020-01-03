Retired Southern Illinois coal miners and widows celebrate federal deal to save their pensions

After years of lobbying Congress, thousands of retired coal miners and widows found out late last month that federal lawmakers had finally reached a deal to bail out their ailing pension fund.
The deal affects about 8,000 United Mine Workers of America retirees in Illinois, most of whom live in southern Illinois, and about 100,000 people nationally.
"People have been calling me — especially the widows — and saying that this is the best Christmas present they've ever received," Jack McReynolds, a retired coal miner from West Frankfort, told The Southern Illinoisan earlier this week. "It was basically a life or death situation for many, many retirees and widows."
McReynolds was among dozens of local retired miners who have traveled to Washington, D.C.; Columbus, Ohio; Evansville, Indiana; and elsewhere in recent years to attend rallies and persuade lawmakers to make their case for the measure.
The Bipartisan American Miners Act of 2019 allows the U.S. Treasury to provide up to $750 million annually from the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Fund to cover unfunded pension obligations of the UMWA's multiemployer pension plan. It was expected to become insolvent within two years.
Coal companies are required to pay a per-ton fee into the reclamation fund. Beginning in 1992, Congress allowed some excess money from the fund to help support miners' health care. Passage of the measure in December extends use of the funds to support their pensions.
In a statement, UMWA International President Cecil Roberts called the deal a "tremendous victory" only made possible by the nonstop efforts of the union's membership to call attention to the matter. The bill was tied to the $1.4 trillion spending package that Congress passed — and Trump signed — the week before Christmas.
Gary Hastings, another retired coal miner from Du Quoin, said that the prospect of losing their pensions has caused a lot of distress for Southern Illinois' UMWA retirees and widows.
Most pensioners only receive a few hundred dollars monthly. Yet, for seniors living on a fixed income, he said, that money is critical. It's also important to the communities where people live and purchase groceries and other necessities because it helps support their economies, he said.
Hastings worked as a coal miner for more than 30 years. He spent the vast majority of his career working at Captain Mine in rural Perry County near Percy and retired in 2000. He has been active in the fight to secure retirees' health care and pensions as president of the UMWA Local 1392. He was among the UMWA activists to travel to Washington and ask the Illinois delegation to join in support of the bill.
"They were all very supportive," he said. "This was truly a bipartisan effort. That was what was so good about it," he said.