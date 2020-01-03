Retired Southern Illinois coal miners and widows celebrate federal deal to save their pensions

In a statement, UMWA International President Cecil Roberts called the deal a "tremendous victory" only made possible by the nonstop efforts of the union's membership to call attention to the matter. The bill was tied to the $1.4 trillion spending package that Congress passed — and Trump signed — the week before Christmas.

Gary Hastings, another retired coal miner from Du Quoin, said that the prospect of losing their pensions has caused a lot of distress for Southern Illinois' UMWA retirees and widows.

Most pensioners only receive a few hundred dollars monthly. Yet, for seniors living on a fixed income, he said, that money is critical. It's also important to the communities where people live and purchase groceries and other necessities because it helps support their economies, he said.

Hastings worked as a coal miner for more than 30 years. He spent the vast majority of his career working at Captain Mine in rural Perry County near Percy and retired in 2000. He has been active in the fight to secure retirees' health care and pensions as president of the UMWA Local 1392. He was among the UMWA activists to travel to Washington and ask the Illinois delegation to join in support of the bill.

"They were all very supportive," he said. "This was truly a bipartisan effort. That was what was so good about it," he said.

