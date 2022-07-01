This Message Is From an External Sender

This message came from outside your organization.

The Trendiness of Hate

On June 25th, 15th Congressional District candidate Mary Miller held a rally in Mendon, Illinois. She mounted the stage to address the large crowd of supporters who had come to see the headliner of the rally, former-President Trump. As he stood by with his trademark “cat who ate the canary” grin, Miller proudly looked in Trump’s direction and stated, “President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday.”

One of her spokesmen later rushed in to state that she simply misspoke, and had actually meant to say “right to life” instead of “white life.” It was an innocent mistake anyone could have made, right? The spokesman stated as much when he claimed that her unfortunate turn of phrase was merely a “mix-up of words,” rendered accidentally while “looking at her speech” on the podium.

Now, I don’t know about you, but I have been known to misspeak from time to time. However, when I do, I never say anything very far afield from my general nature or belief system. For instance, it would be impossible to imagine me placing my order at the Burrito Truck, saying, “May I please have my usual tongue tacos?” when I obviously meant to say “chicken tacos.” That simply could not happen, unless of course tongue tacos were on my list of tasty possibilities––which they’re NOT!

The interesting, and rather frightening, thing about Miller’s gaffe is that it really didn’t matter if she said “white life” purposefully or not. For while it’s true that the media made a big thing out of her verbal mishap, Miller’s campaign suffered no damage whatsoever. In fact, the crowd that heard her controversial statement that day erupted into applause and cheers as she uttered it. No gasps of horror, no silent rebukes¬¬. Instead, she received thunderous applause, and four days later, she decisively beat Rodney Davis in the contested Republican primary.

Racist rhetoric seems to be a badge of courage these days. We can blame Trump for that. The decline of political correctness, directly connected to his disdain for oratorical boundaries ostensibly in the name of free speech, led directly to the rise of hate speech nationwide. His efforts successfully pulled back the curtain to not only reveal the racism we’ve tried so hard to mask for so many years, but to make it trendy again.

I was never a fan of Rodney Davis, but Mary Miller’s success represents a low point in Illinois politics, and her victory proves that candidates can now win elections on a platform of explicit racism. No one can contest the fact that the Republican Party is solely to blame for this. They will deny it, of course, just as they deny guns are the problem, but the arbiter of history will be their judge and it won’t be kind to them. In the meantime, it seems that we are destined to suffer for years under their freedom-stripping policies. Nevertheless, I am hopeful there will be a day when freedom, equality, and civility will once again mean something. We, the majority, will have to fight for it, but I have to believe that we’ll prevail. For the sake of our daughters, grand-daughters, our gay friends, and all Americans of color, we simply must win this fight, because the alternative (namely homophobic, racist, religious fundamentalist control) is as unthinkable as it is un-American.

Randall Reyman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0