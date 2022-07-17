Richard Virgin

So is this a Big Deal?

I’ve overheard some conversations recently regarding the Jan. 6 hearings in which some persons commented that they felt that Jan. 6 wasn’t such a big deal. They stated that the committee was making too big a deal out of it. That opinion may help a person rationalize things they are hearing witnesses or Senators say, but I suggest they take another look.

President Trump refused to accept the facts that showed he truly had lost the election. While he attempted to raise a number of possible explanations to back up his argument that he was the winner, and that the election had been stolen, those accusations were not borne out. All were fully investigated, many by Republican officials who all agreed that the vote was honest. However, the President persisted in pushing his “big lie” that he was the winner. He set the stage for this lie beginning in August prior to the election when he stated publicly that if he lost, it meant the election was rigged.

As a result of his persistence with this lie, he created two significant problems. First, he and members of his pocket media (Fox News and others) convinced numerous voters that despite all evidence to the contrary that the election was not honest. The lack of trust he created will manifest itself for a long time and could cause very problematic outcomes in the future. As an election judge in our most recent primary, I witnessed evidence of this distrust. A voter asked before agreeing to vote if Macon County used Dominion voting systems. This relates to the charges made by Fox News and others that Dominion machines counted extra votes for Joe Biden every time a single vote was cast. This conspiracy idea was debunked with strong proof very early on and Dominion has sued Fox News for creating and perpetrating a lie about their system’s performance in spite of proof negating such a charge. It has been over a year since that evidence was shown publicly, but this voter made it clear that they would not be voting if we were using that “cheating software”. That distrust cannot be easily overcome.

Second, the President’s commitment to this false election outcome resulted in the events of Jan. 6. Had he accepted the outcome of the election, Jan. 6 would never have taken place. The damage this event caused isn’t over. Yes, there was physical damage and injuries that day. But the event demonstrated that there are people who are so unhappy about things in our country that with a willing leader, they will try to destroy what has been built in our country going back to the time before we even were a country. These people were attempting to tear down our institutions rather than working to address their grievances within normal means. However, they would not have taken the actions they did on Jan 6 without the leadership and encouragement of Donald Trump.

Is this a big deal? Yes it is a big deal. There has never been such an uprising against our national government in our history. And we certainly have never had something this drastic led by a sitting President. There are some who would offer the excuse that, “Oh this was just Trump being Trump.” I would immediately respond that I agree with you. This was Trump being Trump. That’s part of what makes it so scary. He clearly feels no remorse about the events of this day, and he continues to push the big lie that he won the election. I don’t expect Trump to ever admit his faulty logic in all of this, but what about those who continue to support him. When will they see that the emperor has no clothes?

Many look at our constitution and try to make it apply to current problems and are forced to create rather circuitous logic in attempting to make that happen. However, the founders did address the problem and concern of someone as President attempting to do things outside of the law. They made it very clear, that we must always see our first allegiance to our democracy, not to an individual. They warned that when those get reversed, it can destroy a democracy. It is very important that we remember that our first priority of allegiance is to our democracy, our country and not to an individual. Think about that, the next time you say the words to the pledge of allegiance. “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands.” Our allegiance must be to the Republic, not a person.

If you are still unsure that this is a big deal, reverse the situation. Suppose Hillary Clinton had been President and she refused to give up the office and did all of the things Donald Trump did including the insurrection on Jan. 6. Would that be a big deal?

Richard Virgin

