Robert Mooth

In previous letters, I reviewed the two-year and four-year Presidential accomplishments of the Trump Administration. This letter reviews the Biden administration’s accomplishments at their two-year mark.

The differences between the two administrations couldn’t be much greater than they are.

Economy:

Mr. Biden’s responsibility was to eventually restore the economy to pre-pandemic levels. He hasn’t done that, not even close. Inflation is now over 8% versus Mr. Trump’s less than 2%. Current real wages continue to fall behind inflation.

What did President Biden do wrong? He should have focused on the supply system first. Instead, he made the mistake of putting too much money into the marketplace before the supply system was up and running.

The consequence of such ineptitude is the current recession we are in. The economy is projected to get worse, before it gets better. The Federal Reserve is trying to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Typically, that leads to layoffs and stagflation.

Illegal Immigrants:

Statistics show approximately 3-4 million illegal immigrants were apprehended at the southern border during Mr. Biden’s watch. Another million escaped into our country untouched by border authorities. There have been a recorded 1251 illegal immigrant deaths, 60% being caused by either drowning or heat exposure. In addition, untold numbers of women and children have been taken in to slavery by human trafficators.

With this invasion has come enough Fentanyl to kill every American. This chemical currently kills over 100,000 U.S. citizens a year between the ages of 18-45.

China used to sell this chemical directly to the U.S.A. Now, they, and India, sell the components to the Mexican cartels, who then make the final product and ship it into our country.

The primary cause of this border tragedy is Mr. Biden’s negating completion of the border wall and the elimination of Mr. Trump’s border policies.

The purpose behind the Democrat encouragement of this invasion was recently described by the Democrats. Namely, give the illegals citizenship, with the expectation that they will vote Democratic. The Democrat’s goal is to alter voting blocs by shipping the illegals at night by air all over the country.

Energy:

Another example of President Biden’s desire to reshape our country is his turning our country from energy independence achieved by Mr. Trump to being dependent on sources controlled by our enemies. By minimizing domestic oil production, he claimed to be also minimizing climate change. He apparently believes that extracting fossil fuels elsewhere in the world does not alter the climate.

The combination of raging inflation at 9% and $5.00+ gasoline earlier this year drove Mr. Biden’s approval rating down in to the 30’s. This price increase fit the Administration’s plan to use high gasoline prices to move us to electric vehicles. [re: Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg].

The approval rating outcome caused a panic in the Administration. Since then, they have been trying to reduce the cost of gasoline.

One reduction effort was to draw down the strategic oil reserve. Interestingly, millions of gallons of that oil were sold to China. Current indications are that they were sold to a Hunter Biden friend in China.

The reserve needs to be rebuilt. There are no public plans to do so.

Domestic Relations:

Mr. Biden campaigned in 2020 as a unifier that would heal the country. Now, President Biden has labeled the millions who voted for Mr. Trump as being similar to Hitler and Mussolini. Add to this travesty is his labeling of parents as domestic terrorists who attend school board meetings and complain. Then, there is the constant harassment of anyone who ever associated with Mr. Trump.

Who is In Charge?

So many examples, so little space! Most recent example was the Administration’s non-elected hirelings instantaneous walk back of Mr. Biden’s comment that the COVID pandemic was over. The source of their panic was that many of President Biden’s policies, such as student loan forgiveness, were predicated on a need based on the pandemic. If the pandemic is over, then the rationale for those policies disappears as well.

Summary: With Mr. Trump we got what he promised. See my previous letters with those lists of positive accomplishments. With Mr. Biden, we have political, economic, and social chaos.

