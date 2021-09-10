Rochester pounds out steady beat in win over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 45-41

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Rochester wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 45-41 over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Rochester avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-13 stretch over the final quarter.

The Rockets' influence showed as they carried a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Rochester's offense moved to a 28-21 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin authored a promising start, taking advantage of Rochester 21-14 at the end of the first quarter.

