Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin determined Jim Root won the election by 16 votes.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz also Thursday concluded the death of Darion Lafayette was a justified use of force.
The man escaped on foot with a quantity of cash from the till.
The city denied a Herald & Review Freedom of Information request for camera locations. The decision was reversed Friday.
Police heard from a driver after responding to several shots-fired reports from witnesses.
Kitchen cabinets are for storing dishes, not grease. Unfortunately, wood cabinets, whether painted or natural with a clear finish, are prone t…
She escapes flying bullets but her car is hit.
Police said they chased down and caught a serial Decatur armed robber Sunday night whose wife acted as his getaway driver.
Ever eat a corn dog on a stick at the restaurant where it was invented, then drive 45 minutes north to visit a 19-foot-tall fiberglass statue of Paul Bunyan holding a hot dog?
Both are in jail after being booked on multiple weapons offenses.
