Ryan: Illinois running back Ra’Von Bonner found his voice at a protest — and plans to keep using it. Sports, he said, can ‘start a movement of racial reconciliation.’

Before attention to protests wane or the restart of games distracts us, athletes play a key role in keeping the nation tuned in to the calls for equality.

Sports — often with its racially diverse rosters and coaching staffs — could be the perfect arena to model change.

“Sports is a great platform to be an example and start a movement of racial reconciliation,” Bonner said. “I want people to see that. I don’t want my generation to become complacent and hope the next generation does it better. We have an opportunity right now to change it all.”

That includes the way athletes are perceived as one-dimensional beings — the mindset that prompted Fox News host Laura Ingraham to infamously say LeBron James should “shut up and dribble” but later defended Saints quarterback Drew Brees for criticizing athletes who kneeled during the national anthem.

Black college athletes must navigate dual identities: cheered on the field and subject to stereotypes off it.