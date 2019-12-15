Sally the Clown bringing smiles to the faces of a new generation of 'kids' across Central Illinois

Traveling to each event was also a learning experience. “I did not have a cellphone or GPS back then, so I would write out directions and pray I didn’t get lost,” Smith said.

When she started, Sally the Clown performed a 30-minute magic show that included balloon animals. She was asked to do face painting, which she was willing to try. “I got a book and learned how to face paint,” Smith said.

She still attends clown conventions and workshops to keep up with the trade. “I teach at some of them, too,” she said. “And I’ve performed at the national stage.”

The costumes changed as the years passed. “I started with a jumpsuit, because most clowns start with a jumpsuit,” Smith said. “But bows are my trademark. So I always have bows, whether in my hair or my backside or my ankles.”

Sally the Clown’s focus, however, has never changed. “Entertain the young and old through joy and laughter,” she said.

When she started entertaining, Sally the Clown was invited to children’s birthday parties and a few company celebrations. Other characters were incorporated into the act, such as Sue & Zee, Mother Goose, Patty the Pirate, and the seasonal Mrs. Claus, Easter Bunny and Lucy the Leprechaun. “But Sally never goes out of style,” Smith said.