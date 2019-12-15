Sally the Clown bringing smiles to the faces of a new generation of 'kids' across Central Illinois

DECATUR — During their early ages, Sarah Snyder and her sisters were popular with their friends and the neighborhood kids.
With Sally the Clown as their mom, the three young Smith girls had fun, too. As the oldest daughter, Snyder remembers Sally the Clown as part of her daily life. “It has pros and cons, like anything,” Synder said.
As they grew older, their mother’s job was no longer considered cool. “You can’t drop me off at high school in the mini van with all the polka dots,” Snyder said about her teenage years. “I always wondered who was going to pick me up, Mom or Sally.”
For 30 years, Sally the Clown — the alter ego of 56-year-old Brenda Smith — has been a part of many children’s lives throughout Central Illinois.
Smith made her first attempt at clowning around in 1982 for a group at MacArthur High School. A few years later, she became serious about having fun and was an official clown by 1990.
The early years were rough, according to Smith. “When I started clowning, I did not know about professional clown makeup, and the only thing I knew that would cover my face with white was baby Desitine. I also used regular women’s makeup,” she said. “Today I use baby powder to set my clown white and baby oil or dish soap to remove the makeup.”
Traveling to each event was also a learning experience. “I did not have a cellphone or GPS back then, so I would write out directions and pray I didn’t get lost,” Smith said.
When she started, Sally the Clown performed a 30-minute magic show that included balloon animals. She was asked to do face painting, which she was willing to try. “I got a book and learned how to face paint,” Smith said.
She still attends clown conventions and workshops to keep up with the trade. “I teach at some of them, too,” she said. “And I’ve performed at the national stage.”
The costumes changed as the years passed. “I started with a jumpsuit, because most clowns start with a jumpsuit,” Smith said. “But bows are my trademark. So I always have bows, whether in my hair or my backside or my ankles.”
Sally the Clown’s focus, however, has never changed. “Entertain the young and old through joy and laughter,” she said.
When she started entertaining, Sally the Clown was invited to children’s birthday parties and a few company celebrations. Other characters were incorporated into the act, such as Sue & Zee, Mother Goose, Patty the Pirate, and the seasonal Mrs. Claus, Easter Bunny and Lucy the Leprechaun. “But Sally never goes out of style,” Smith said.
The other characters have been invited to local schools, libraries and other children’s events. Along with the entertaining shows, Smith offers educational programs, such as “Bully Free, That’s Me” and “Character Counts.”
“The only thing I don’t do is bachelor parties,” she said.
Smith’s children often assisted stage, and even upstaged her at times.
“They took turns revealing the magic trick behind my back,” Smith said about one particular performance.
Snyder, 28, has come to respect her mother’s profession and has has helped with face painting and other activities.
The passing years have ushered in a new generation of audience members, which includes Smith's grandchildren.
“Going over to Grandma’s house and seeing them discover the magic, it’s a lot of fun,” Snyder said. “It’s a way for her to connect with the kids, too.”
Six-year-old Lillian Snyder has tagged along with her grandmother to a few shows.
“I like the shows,” Lillian said.
Having a clown for a grandma has its perks. For her birthday, Lillian’s grandmother painted the little girl’s face to match her “Frozen” Elsa costume.
The performances change with the audiences. For the older crowds at assisted living and nursing communities, Sally may entertain with music and magic and "without a lot of talking,” Smith said.
At a birthday party or other celebration, the music moves the show along. During an educational show, interaction with the children begins right from the start.
Smith travels throughout the state and beyond to perform. “I stay pretty busy,” she said.
All celebrities need an assistant and Smith’s husband, Mark, fits the bill. “He likes to carry my stuff around,” she said. “Well, he may not like it, but he does it.”
“I keep her car clean, so she looks professional,” Mark Smith said. “I load and unload and go with her to conventions.”
Smith has tried to talk her husband into helping with the act. “Maybe have a character, but I haven’t gone for it yet” he said. “I can’t tie the balloons. It kills my fingers.”
