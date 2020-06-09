Sammy Sosa hopes ESPN documentary on the 1998 home run chase is ‘going to change a lot of people’s minds’ — and bring a reunion with the Chicago Cubs

Those numbers include 66 home runs during the 1998 season, which the documentary highlights. McGwire hit 70 homers but later admitted to steroid use that has kept him out of the Hall of Fame.

Nevertheless, “I’m grateful after 22 years, coming back to the documentary which is going to be about baseball,” Sosa told Kaplan. “(McGwire and I) shocked the world.

Sosa remains hopeful of a reunion with the Cubs and having his No. 21 jersey retired.

“I don’t see why I can’t be invited to Chicago,” Sosa said. “It’s not in my hands, and I don’t control that. I don’t want to create any inconvenience, or I don’t want people to get mad at me for some reason.

“Hopefully one day it’s going to happen. But it doesn’t bother me as I will continue living my life.”

Sosa admitted he’s somewhat miffed that only 13.9% of Hall voters cast a vote for him last winter.

“That’s one of the things I asked myself,” Sosa said. “I was good with every reporter. I was good with everyone that asked me for an interview. I did my job.”

Sosa also pointed to his credentials in response to those who questioned the legitimacy of the 1998 home run race with McGwire.

“Look, the numbers are there,” Sosa said. “The numbers don’t lie. You cannot convince people.”

