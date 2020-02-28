Sangamon County files opioid lawsuit

Sangamon County officials filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against companies that produce, market, and distribute opioids.

The 300-page lawsuit accuses the companies of wrongdoing and demands pay for damages, however, there was no amount specified.

"This case arises from the worst man-made epidemic in modern medical history -- the misuse, abuse, diversion and over-prescription of opioids," lawyers wrote.

"This action represents only one of the many fronts on which the people of Sangamon County are combating the opioid epidemic," Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said in an email Thursday. "The litigation is part of a comprehensive strategy to hold manufacturers accountable for their role in the opioid crisis and proactively work with community partners to abate the public health impacts, increase access to treatment and educate the public."

Opioid overdoses claimed 45,000 lives nationwide in the 12 months that ended in September 2017, according to the lawsuit.

The State Journal-Register reported in 2017 that from Jan. 1, 2014 to May 12, 2017, 112 people died in Sangamon County from overdoses of heroin, fentanyl and other opioid drugs, including those available by prescription.