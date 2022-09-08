Pride Fest is coming to Decatur on Saturday, September 17 from 11 am to

8 pm at the Fairview Park Main Pavilion This is the third Pride Fest to be

celebrated in Decatur. Previous Pride Fest were held in 2018 and 2019.

Then COVID hit which shut down the celebrations with many other things

for two years.

Pride Fest is an important celebration for the LGBTQIA+ Community. It

allows this Community to express pride in themselves and who they are in

spite of negative labels from the world. But in these days, it is important

for the LBTQIA+ Community to stand up and be seen and heard against

abuse and violence perpetrated against them in our Country and around

the World. For example over 100 Transgender persons are killed around

the world including dozens that are killed in this country every year. Even

in the Decatur Area, there have been two recent known acts of violence

against LGBTQIA+ persons. And so, Pride Fest is an opportunity for the

LGBTQIA+ Community to stand up and say, “We will not be intimidated by

physical abuse and violence against us.”

Pride Fest is also an opportunity for this Community to stand up and

speak out against legislation in other States that seek to diminish

LGBTQIA+ rights. Laws like “Don’t Say Gay” in Florida and laws in some

States that prohibit medical care for transgender children are trying to

erase LGBTQA+ persons. Pride Fest gives an opportunity for this

Community of persons to say “we will not stand for these laws and we will

not be erased.”

So, come to Pride Fest on September 17. There were 400+ persons who

attended in 2019. I expect there will be many more this year. There will be

Pet Shown competitions, a Drag Queen Story Hour for the kids, a Youth

Drag Show, Musicians, a “Voice of Pride” competition and a regular Drag

Show. Come and discover the many businesses and organizations who

are proud sponsors of Pride Fest. Come and see 24+ vendors, both non

profit and retail at the Pride Fest event.

If you are straight or cisgendered, come along with your family to support

and learn more about your LGBTQIA+ friends and neighbors. You will

discover they are just ordinary human beings just like everyone else.