Pride Fest is coming to Decatur on Saturday, September 17 from 11 am to
8 pm at the Fairview Park Main Pavilion This is the third Pride Fest to be
celebrated in Decatur. Previous Pride Fest were held in 2018 and 2019.
Then COVID hit which shut down the celebrations with many other things
for two years.
Pride Fest is an important celebration for the LGBTQIA+ Community. It
allows this Community to express pride in themselves and who they are in
spite of negative labels from the world. But in these days, it is important
for the LBTQIA+ Community to stand up and be seen and heard against
abuse and violence perpetrated against them in our Country and around
the World. For example over 100 Transgender persons are killed around
the world including dozens that are killed in this country every year. Even
in the Decatur Area, there have been two recent known acts of violence
against LGBTQIA+ persons. And so, Pride Fest is an opportunity for the
LGBTQIA+ Community to stand up and say, “We will not be intimidated by
physical abuse and violence against us.”
Pride Fest is also an opportunity for this Community to stand up and
speak out against legislation in other States that seek to diminish
LGBTQIA+ rights. Laws like “Don’t Say Gay” in Florida and laws in some
States that prohibit medical care for transgender children are trying to
erase LGBTQA+ persons. Pride Fest gives an opportunity for this
Community of persons to say “we will not stand for these laws and we will
not be erased.”
So, come to Pride Fest on September 17. There were 400+ persons who
attended in 2019. I expect there will be many more this year. There will be
Pet Shown competitions, a Drag Queen Story Hour for the kids, a Youth
Drag Show, Musicians, a “Voice of Pride” competition and a regular Drag
Show. Come and discover the many businesses and organizations who
are proud sponsors of Pride Fest. Come and see 24+ vendors, both non
profit and retail at the Pride Fest event.
If you are straight or cisgendered, come along with your family to support
and learn more about your LGBTQIA+ friends and neighbors. You will
discover they are just ordinary human beings just like everyone else.