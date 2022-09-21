Everyone had fun! Decatur Pride Fest was a huge success on Saturday,

September 17. 500 to 700 persons were estimated in attendance. 31 vendors

sold things or gave out information for their organization. It was a great day for

the LGBTQIA+ Community to celebrate who they are in a safe, nonjudgmental

place.

Unfortunately, just before Pride Fest there were a number of detractors and just

plain bigots who tried to derail the event. They posted all over Decatur Illinois

Pride Facebook Page how wrong this was and how this confused and abused

children. They called us “pedophiles” an inflammatory word always thrown at

the LGBTQIA+ Community. The actual truth is that most pedophiles are straight

men and often white. Fortunately, the Decatur Park District stepped in and

provided Decatur Park District Police security and presence during the entire

event. They are to be praised for standing up and protecting the LGBTQIA+

Community.

As I walked around Pride Fest, I saw many parents with young children in

attendance. So I spoke with them and asked if they thought what we were

doing would harm children. They said, “On the contrary, they chose to bring

their children to teach them about diversity and acceptance of people’s

differences”. It is interesting that detractors want to tell these parents how to

raise their kids when they themselves would be outraged if they were told how

to raise their kids. The detractors also called and hounded our sponsors,

hoping to get them to pull out. To their credit, none did.

Before Pride Fest, I received a call from a mother who was against what we

were doing. She said that it would be confusing for a child to see a boy dressed

in drag and looking like a girl. I asked her, “what if her daughter came to her and

told her she wanted to be a boy?” Her response was that she would talk to her

child and ask why they felt this way. And, if there was any influence causing

them to feel that way. Without knowing, she had answered her previous

concern. If a child is confused about a boy in a dress, you simply talk to them

about it.

There was no organized protest at Pride Fest and it was a fantastic event for all

who attended. It was fun to watch the kids giving dollar tips to the Drag

Queens. It was great to see a big group of kids at the Drag Queen Story Hour.

It was wonderful to see people dressed in colorful Pride attire or dress in a way

to affirm themselves. We should look forward to Decatur Pride Fest 2023 as

hopefully an even better event. The people of Decatur need to know that Pride

Fest is here to stay.