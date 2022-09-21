Everyone had fun! Decatur Pride Fest was a huge success on Saturday,
September 17. 500 to 700 persons were estimated in attendance. 31 vendors
sold things or gave out information for their organization. It was a great day for
the LGBTQIA+ Community to celebrate who they are in a safe, nonjudgmental
place.
Unfortunately, just before Pride Fest there were a number of detractors and just
plain bigots who tried to derail the event. They posted all over Decatur Illinois
Pride Facebook Page how wrong this was and how this confused and abused
children. They called us “pedophiles” an inflammatory word always thrown at
the LGBTQIA+ Community. The actual truth is that most pedophiles are straight
men and often white. Fortunately, the Decatur Park District stepped in and
provided Decatur Park District Police security and presence during the entire
event. They are to be praised for standing up and protecting the LGBTQIA+
Community.
As I walked around Pride Fest, I saw many parents with young children in
attendance. So I spoke with them and asked if they thought what we were
doing would harm children. They said, “On the contrary, they chose to bring
their children to teach them about diversity and acceptance of people’s
differences”. It is interesting that detractors want to tell these parents how to
raise their kids when they themselves would be outraged if they were told how
to raise their kids. The detractors also called and hounded our sponsors,
hoping to get them to pull out. To their credit, none did.
Before Pride Fest, I received a call from a mother who was against what we
were doing. She said that it would be confusing for a child to see a boy dressed
in drag and looking like a girl. I asked her, “what if her daughter came to her and
told her she wanted to be a boy?” Her response was that she would talk to her
child and ask why they felt this way. And, if there was any influence causing
them to feel that way. Without knowing, she had answered her previous
concern. If a child is confused about a boy in a dress, you simply talk to them
about it.
There was no organized protest at Pride Fest and it was a fantastic event for all
who attended. It was fun to watch the kids giving dollar tips to the Drag
Queens. It was great to see a big group of kids at the Drag Queen Story Hour.
It was wonderful to see people dressed in colorful Pride attire or dress in a way
to affirm themselves. We should look forward to Decatur Pride Fest 2023 as
hopefully an even better event. The people of Decatur need to know that Pride
Fest is here to stay.