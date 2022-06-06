June is Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community. In the past it has been an opportunity for

LGBTQ+ persons to celebrate and take pride in who they truly are. However, presently Pride

Month has taken on new dimensions and urgency.

The LGBTQ+ community is being attacked in numerous ways. Politicians are demonizing

LGTBQ+ persons in various ways to further their political ambitions. There is the “Don’t Say

Gay” law in Florida that prohibits the teaching or mention of any LGTBQ+ issues in public

schools. This is a sad, dehumanizing law for LGTBQ+ children and children of same sex

families. Years ago, many LGTBQ+ children felt isolated and alone because they believed

there was no one else like them. This law returns children to those lonely, isolated days.

Children with same sex parents do not feel affirmed that they have two daddies or two

mommies. All they hear about now is families only having mothers and fathers. These things

are destructive to a child’s spirit and mental health.

There are the laws in several states that prohibit trans athletes from competing with others of

their chosen gender identity. Most particularly is the notion that trans women (who were once

male before hormones and transition) have an undo advantage over the other women. This

has been proven false in numerous ways. Trans women loose muscle mass after taking

hormones for a certain period of time which causes them to lose any advantage. Do we ban

tall women from basketball because they have an advantage over short women? Again,

politicians and government officials are solving a problem that doesn’t exist.

Then there are the horrible laws that prohibit the treatment of trans children with hormone

blockers that prevent body development from puberty. This drug therapy is totally reversible

and does not harm the child. It also prohibits hormone therapy for trans teens who wish to

have a body that matches their preferred gender. States that pass these laws label these trans

therapies as child abuse and prosecute doctors and even parents who use these therapies for

trans children. This is a particularly cruel law because trans children will become depressed

and suicidal if they cannot pursue their gender identity. This is state sponsored child abuse!

Finally, there is the rising number of verbal and physical attacks against LGBTQ+ persons.

Trans women of color are particularly vulnerable to being attacked and killed. Every year

dozens of trans persons are killed in our country and hundreds are killed around the world.

Unfortunately, violence against LGBTQ+ persons has visited our community. A few months

ago the home of a gay man in Decatur was broken into by an intruder. The gay man was

bound and mercilessly beaten. Fortunately he survived and the perpetrator was apprehended.

Also a few weeks ago, a trans woman working at a local Caseys was verbally and physically

attacked. Fortunately, her co-workers intervened and she was not seriously injured. The

perpetrator was arrested and charged. It is unfortunate that this kind of violence has visited

our community. No one whether they are LGTBQ+ or not should ever be treated this way.

So during this Pride Month in June, it is important for the LGBTQ+ community to not only take

pride in who they are, but to stand up and speak out against the many atrocities being

perpetrated against them. And, it is important for allies of the LGBTQ+ community to do the

same. Better yet, it is important for everyone to stand up and speak out against all things that

diminish anyone’s human dignity.

