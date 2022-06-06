June is Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community. In the past it has been an opportunity for
LGBTQ+ persons to celebrate and take pride in who they truly are. However, presently Pride
Month has taken on new dimensions and urgency.
The LGBTQ+ community is being attacked in numerous ways. Politicians are demonizing
LGTBQ+ persons in various ways to further their political ambitions. There is the “Don’t Say
Gay” law in Florida that prohibits the teaching or mention of any LGTBQ+ issues in public
schools. This is a sad, dehumanizing law for LGTBQ+ children and children of same sex
families. Years ago, many LGTBQ+ children felt isolated and alone because they believed
there was no one else like them. This law returns children to those lonely, isolated days.
Children with same sex parents do not feel affirmed that they have two daddies or two
People are also reading…
mommies. All they hear about now is families only having mothers and fathers. These things
are destructive to a child’s spirit and mental health.
There are the laws in several states that prohibit trans athletes from competing with others of
their chosen gender identity. Most particularly is the notion that trans women (who were once
male before hormones and transition) have an undo advantage over the other women. This
has been proven false in numerous ways. Trans women loose muscle mass after taking
hormones for a certain period of time which causes them to lose any advantage. Do we ban
tall women from basketball because they have an advantage over short women? Again,
politicians and government officials are solving a problem that doesn’t exist.
Then there are the horrible laws that prohibit the treatment of trans children with hormone
blockers that prevent body development from puberty. This drug therapy is totally reversible
and does not harm the child. It also prohibits hormone therapy for trans teens who wish to
have a body that matches their preferred gender. States that pass these laws label these trans
therapies as child abuse and prosecute doctors and even parents who use these therapies for
trans children. This is a particularly cruel law because trans children will become depressed
and suicidal if they cannot pursue their gender identity. This is state sponsored child abuse!
Finally, there is the rising number of verbal and physical attacks against LGBTQ+ persons.
Trans women of color are particularly vulnerable to being attacked and killed. Every year
dozens of trans persons are killed in our country and hundreds are killed around the world.
Unfortunately, violence against LGBTQ+ persons has visited our community. A few months
ago the home of a gay man in Decatur was broken into by an intruder. The gay man was
bound and mercilessly beaten. Fortunately he survived and the perpetrator was apprehended.
Also a few weeks ago, a trans woman working at a local Caseys was verbally and physically
attacked. Fortunately, her co-workers intervened and she was not seriously injured. The
perpetrator was arrested and charged. It is unfortunate that this kind of violence has visited
our community. No one whether they are LGTBQ+ or not should ever be treated this way.
So during this Pride Month in June, it is important for the LGBTQ+ community to not only take
pride in who they are, but to stand up and speak out against the many atrocities being
perpetrated against them. And, it is important for allies of the LGBTQ+ community to do the
same. Better yet, it is important for everyone to stand up and speak out against all things that
diminish anyone’s human dignity.