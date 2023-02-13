DECATUR — Your mom always told you that soda is bad for your teeth, but for a science fair project at Our Lady of Lourdes School, Lilia Brown set out to find out how bad.

The seventh grader compared Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper and Diet Dr. Pepper, and consulted dentist Dr. Eric Wherley.

“I drink a lot of soda, like one does, and I knew it had an impact on your teeth, but I wanted to know what it does and what the impact of different sodas was,” Lilia said. She tested the sodas by putting eggs in glasses of soda to see which ones cracked the eggs and how long it took. She checked the eggs every 15 minutes for 90 minutes and the worst soda for your teeth, she said, was Diet Dr. Pepper, while Diet Mountain Dew caused the fewest cracks in the egg.

Her control experiment, an egg in plain water, convinced her that water is the best thing to drink and she should avoid soda altogether.

Science fairs are back after COVID, and they're not just about science, said Lourdes teacher Judy Saloka. Lourdes, Holy Family and St. Patrick schools all brought their science fairs back this year.

“The benefits of doing a science fair are tremendous,” Saloka said. “They have to learn time management. We started doing this in September. It was assigned to them in bits and pieces, and they had to put everything together for a final project. Language arts is involved because they have to do research. They have to learn about their topic and write a paper, and they have to cite it properly and write it in APA style (American Psychological Association, the research paper style most often used for social sciences).”

In addition, students have to create a visual and verbal presentation to describe their research and defend their conclusions, so they learn public speaking skills. They have to understand the scientific method to conduct their experiments. They have to create a table and convert it into a graph, so math is also important. STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects are a major focus in schools in recent years.

Students chose their own topics, subject to Saloka's approval. For Colby Niebrugge, the idea to find out what sort of koozie keeps a drink coldest popped into his head when he was cleaning out drawers and found several. He had to decide which ones to keep, so he used that process for his science fair project.

The hard plastic insulated koozie is the best, he said.

“I don't want to say it was stressful (to prepare a science project),” Colby said. “But at the same time, it wasn't easy. It was a lot of work to do.”

Rylee Mears wanted to know which tape is strongest: duct tape, electrical tape, or Gorilla Tape. Gorilla Tape won by a comfortable margin, after she tried using strips of all of them to lift rocks. And Leighton Rhodes tested white, milk and dark chocolate to find out which one melts fastest for recipes, with white chocolate the winner.

“They have to pick a topic they can get numbers for,” Saloka said. “It has to be something they can measure.”

A winner won't be known until Saloka has finished reading the research papers and compared the scores given by the judges with the scores for the research papers.

