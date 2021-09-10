Score no more: Eureka's defense breaks Heyworth 42-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Eureka shutout Heyworth 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.
Eureka roared ahead of Heyworth 28-0 as the fourth quarter started.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
The first quarter gave Eureka a 21-0 lead over Heyworth.
