Score no more: Eureka's defense breaks Heyworth 42-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Eureka shutout Heyworth 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Eureka roared ahead of Heyworth 28-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The first quarter gave Eureka a 21-0 lead over Heyworth.

Recently on August 27 , Heyworth squared up on Kansas Tri-County Coop in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

