The office is empty. No one answers the phone. Vendors can't get their money back. And according to the state, the Decatur Celebration's 501(c)3 nonprofit status is listed as "Not Good Standing."
Two incidents of gunfire, one an apparent street gun battle, rattled the city late Saturday and early Sunday.
Just over one month after making public plans to run for Macon County Sheriff in 2022, Howard Buffett is dropping out.
DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department has released an image of a woman and are asking for the public's help identifying her.
Don't be fooled by online refund schemes that require you to buy something first.
Nearly 8 ounces of cocaine found is meant for drug dealing, police say.
A Macon woman who refuses to leave a man alone had to be subdued and arrested by police in a confrontation outside a local bar, a sworn affidavit said.
Stephan Birt and brother Bradan Birt wanted a juice bar with a healthy option that also highlighted the city.
The annual fireworks show usually costs between $20,000 and $25,000.
Decatur police seeking help with investigation
