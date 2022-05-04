 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SEAP Family Fun Night to be held Thursday in Decatur

DECATUR — Macon-Piatt Special Education District will be hosting a Family Fun Night from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at William Harris Learning Academy, 620 E. Garfield.

The event will include games on the parking lot and staff from the SEAP program will be on hand to answer any questions. Food will be served at 5:30 p.m. 

For additional information call 217-362-3055.

