SEAP Family Fun Night to be held Thursday in Decatur

DECATUR — Macon-Piatt Special Education District will be hosting a Family Fun Night from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at William Harris Learning Academy, 620 E. Garfield.
The event will include games on the parking lot and staff from the SEAP program will be on hand to answer any questions. Food will be served at 5:30 p.m.
For additional information call 217-362-3055.
PHOTOS: Meet the January 2022 Decatur Public Schools Hall of Fame Class
Lewis Jackson, Eisenhower
LEONARD DABNER
GEORGE WATKINS
BETTY RAY
JOHN CLIFF
MICHAEL WILDER
Byron Topps
Amy McEvoy
RAY RIENTS
1977 Stephen Decatur baseball
1977 baseball team
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!