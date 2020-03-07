Seattle schools remaining open

SEATTLE — As school districts and colleges go online-only or close, Washington state's largest school district released a statement saying it won't be doing that: Seattle Public Schools will remain open.

The district's reasoning, the announcement said, beyond listening to health officials, is making sure children receive the different services they need — in and out of the classroom.

"While education is our primary responsibility, public schools are also the access point to critical social services for thousands of students and families," district spokesman Tim Robinson wrote in the Friday statement.

"Many of our families rely on our schools and staff for basic needs, including regular meals, health care and child care. If our schools shut down, vulnerable families are at a higher risk of being negatively impacted. Closing schools is a last resort and will be done with great care, transparency and in partnership with Public Health."

Considerations of equity make it harder for districts that serve more diverse student bodies to shut down in-person operations. Northshore School District announced earlier this week it would be closed through March 14, and will resume classes online Monday.