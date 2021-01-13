Second Welch photo, Madigan mug
An emergency call that happily proved to be a false alarm triggered a dramatic fire department rappelling operation Sunday morning over the frozen waters of Lake Decatur.
You might be surprised at how far this money will go.
A former Joliet high school teacher who had sex with a female student at a Naperville hotel has been sentenced to four years in prison, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.
More than 60 Macon County businesses were recipients of the latest round of Business Interruption Grants from the state of Illinois. Grants totaled $2.165 million.
Three Central Illinois men were among the crowds in Washington DC
“We just want to make sure the health department isn’t overstepping their bounds or that they’re in conjunction with what they are supposed to be doing,” Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield said.
Decatur City Council meets Monday to consider turning a blind eye to reopening indoor dining.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.