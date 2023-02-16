DECATUR — A semitruck carrying grain took wild path Thursday morning through the intersection of Main and Eldorado streets.
Unofficial reports indicate the southbound semitruck may have been swerving to avoid a vehicle when it went onto the sidewalk on the west side Main, where it struck a fence, a tree and a light pole before coming to rest in the roadway. It missed a larger traffic signal pole.
The path resulted in damage to the undercarriage of the trailer, allowing grain to spill onto the roadway. The road was closed between Eldorado and North streets as city crews removed the grain.
No injuries were reported.
City of Decatur crews work to clean up spilled grain Thursday morning along Main Street between Eldorado and North streets. The mechanism at the bottom of the semitrailer became damaged when the truck went off the road, striking a tree and a light pole before coming to rest in the roadway.
City of Decatur crews clean up fence, tree and light pole debris Thursday morning near the intersection of Main and Eldorado streets. The damage was caused by a semitruck that went onto the sidewalk before coming to rest before reaching North Street. The larger street signal pole was not struck.
City of Decatur crews work to clean up spilled grain Thursday morning along Main Street between Eldorado and North streets. The mechanism at the bottom of the semitrailer became damaged when the truck went off the road, striking a tree and a light pole before coming to rest in the roadway.