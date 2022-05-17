Several candidates to appear at Macon County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner on Thursday

DECATUR — The Macon County Republicans will gather Thursday for their annual Lincoln Day Dinner, which will include Chief Master Sgt. Robert Disney as keynote speaker and the presence of several GOP candidates for office.

Disney, a Central Illinois native, spent 21 years as an Air Force Pararescueman. He survived multiple near-death experiences including helicopter crashes and an AK-47 gunshot wound to the face.

He also led all Air Force Combat Search and Rescue personnel, serving in Iraq and Syria. After retirement in 2017, he moved to Colorado and is now back in Illinois, where lives with his wife and three children.

In addition, several candidates for state and federal office will attended, including gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan. State Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisionville, who is running for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin; and Stephanie Trussell, on a ticket with state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, will also attend.

The four Republicans candidates running in the 13th Congressional District — Regan Deering, Matt Hausman, Terry Martin and Jesse Reising — will also attend.

Several state lawmakers and candidates will attend as well. As will local candidates, such as Sheriff Jim Root and challenger Cody Moore.

The event is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave., Decatur. Tickets are no longer available.

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.