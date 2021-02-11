Shadow: 'Patience poles' are a much-needed item

Patience poles are items that I’m pretty sure the whole world needs.
I’ll explain the whole concept in a bit, but first I’ll ramble a while. Lots of philosophers had something to say about patience being a virtue and the like: “Good things come to those who wait,” “Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet,” “Patience is the companion of wisdom." All these and hundreds more fruits of wisdom have been shared on the subject. I’m sure I could use a good dose of patience.
This subject all came about because of Rosie (my horse, not my wife) needing a better attitude toward patience. When she hears me coming, she starts "nickering" (hurry-up calls), and then wants to stick her head in the food bin before I can put anything into it. She instantly gobbles up all of the “sweet feed,” and if she’s tied up she begins to paw the ground of the stall, digging out a hole. No patience!
On the other hand, Rosalie (wife) has lots of patience, otherwise she couldn’t put up with me. I’m not patient on many subjects but can sit in a deer stand or blind from daylight until dark. That just drives her nuts!
I can fish for hours without a bite and still not be terribly frustrated, but can’t stand it if the water is running out slowly from the faucet and it takes three seconds too long to get a glass full or it takes too long to toast my morning waffles. I can’t cure a lot of these issues, but maybe I can deal with my horse's issues.
As I’ve said before, Rosie was a rescue horse and consequently has issues based on poor treatment in her past. We’ve been dealing with these problems very satisfactorily in the past weeks, but the patience issue prevails.
To try to alleviate this I’m in the process of building a "patience pole." This contraption consists of a 14-foot tall pole set four feet in the ground, in concrete. It has a plate on top with a bearing and an extended arm. The arm has a chain on it extending down to the approximate height of the horse halter. When tied up, the horse can pace around and around without becoming unduly frustrated, etc. The base will be buried railroad ties or similar construction so that digging holes will not be permitted and the surrounding area will not become a mud hole.
If you come by the Shadow Ranch and see me tied up to the patience pole, you will know that Rosalie and Rosie are conspiring against me. I’m also building a round pen (corral) to help work off the frustrations and improve the patience of both myself and my horse.
Being cooped up is hard on all of us. Maybe the COVID-19 problem is winding down and we can get back to something like “normal” life soon. There’s a higher power that controls all of that, and we must have patience until he deems the time is right. Have Patience!
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.