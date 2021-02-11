Shadow: 'Patience poles' are a much-needed item

Patience poles are items that I’m pretty sure the whole world needs.

I’ll explain the whole concept in a bit, but first I’ll ramble a while. Lots of philosophers had something to say about patience being a virtue and the like: “Good things come to those who wait,” “Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet,” “Patience is the companion of wisdom." All these and hundreds more fruits of wisdom have been shared on the subject. I’m sure I could use a good dose of patience.

This subject all came about because of Rosie (my horse, not my wife) needing a better attitude toward patience. When she hears me coming, she starts "nickering" (hurry-up calls), and then wants to stick her head in the food bin before I can put anything into it. She instantly gobbles up all of the “sweet feed,” and if she’s tied up she begins to paw the ground of the stall, digging out a hole. No patience!

On the other hand, Rosalie (wife) has lots of patience, otherwise she couldn’t put up with me. I’m not patient on many subjects but can sit in a deer stand or blind from daylight until dark. That just drives her nuts!