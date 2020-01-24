SHADOW: Winter repairs and interesting 'asides'

On the subject of repairs, I never find the end of this theme. It’s hard to get heavy fabrics and leather goods repaired. It’s sometimes because of the cost and other-times the inability to get the product to the repair source handily. I had a pop-up blind that the wind demolished and some bib overalls that were ripped and frayed along with numerous other items, some of which were also cause for costs and travel time. However, a bit of work and dedication and we can save many dollars with these DIY projects.

Maybe I mentioned earlier that I’d wanted a sewing machine capable of working with heavier items as well as leather. Knowing that I’m either poor or cheap, depending on individual evaluation, I bought a Chinese shoe patch machine and fought with it for numerous hours before getting it to suit me. Besides being a considerable frustration it was a source of education in just how a sewing machine works. Previously, I didn’t understand just how two separate threads could make a completed stitch. As I’ve said before, I always look at these products and redesign them in my mind. I’ve already done this once and am in the process of my second renovation. I may find this Chinese engineer and show him a thing or two! (maybe not!)

Anyway, the point of all this rambling is just how you can occupy many winter hours and save several dollars in the process. I’ve made some knife sheaths, tree-stand seats, hatchet scabbards, rifle slings, tow strap repairs, installed zippers, snaps and rivets as well as lots of stitching up everything in sight. These machines work well on seat covers, boat cushions, spare tire covers, and many other items. It seems like every time I do a project it opens up the door to another one that I either want or need to do. This machine was a hand-crank machine and I’ve already “motorized” it with parts and pieces from various locations. This ability to use both hands makes it easier to control the work. This is an advantage since I don’t seem to be able to sew straight. My old hunting bibs don’t seem to mind if the seam is straight or not.

