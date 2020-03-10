Sharks, NHL determining plans for home games after crowd ban

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The Sharks and the NHL were still determining how to proceed Tuesday with three scheduled games in San Jose this month following a local ban put in place on gatherings of more than 1,000 people in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Sharks and the league said they will abide by the guidelines put in place by the Santa Clara County public health department and are working together to determine the "appropriate course of action."

The Sharks have games scheduled for March 19, 21 and 29 at the SAP Center. Among the options being discussed are moving those games to a neutral site outside the affected area, playing the games without fans or postponing them until April. The NHL season is scheduled to end April 4, followed by the playoffs.

"I don't stand here and profess to know the answer to what's right and what's wrong," Sharks interim coach Bob Boughner said Tuesday before the team left for a four-game road trip. "If what they're saying (is) we can't play in front of crowds, then we'll have to deal with it. Nothing is confirmed on the Sharks end to what the options would be, but as a coach you try to keep your players focused."