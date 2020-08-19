Shelby County COVID cases enter 'warning level' status

DECATUR — Shelby County has passed into the "warning level" in one of the categories measured by the state health department.
County health officials in a statement Wednesday said there were 87 cases of COVID per 100,000 residents Aug. 2-8. Under state rules, anything over over 50 per 100,000 people triggers a "warning" status from the Illinois Department of Public Health. A county with two or more COVID-19 risk indicators may have additional restrictions put into place.
Last week, adjacent Moultrie County was placed at "warning level." Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week also put into place restrictions in Metro East counties after the region reached three consecutive days above the state-set threshold this month.
Shelby County and Macon County also each reported nine new cases of COVID on Wednesday.
City Manager Scot Wrighton in a video message raised concerns about increasing COVID cases and the impact on Macon County.
"Warning status would set the county on the road to Phase 3 rules, which mandates some businesses close, and none of us want to see that," he said.
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!