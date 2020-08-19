Shelby County COVID cases enter 'warning level' status

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Shelby County has passed into the "warning level" in one of the categories measured by the state health department.

County health officials in a statement Wednesday said there were 87 cases of COVID per 100,000 residents Aug. 2-8. Under state rules, anything over over 50 per 100,000 people triggers a "warning" status from the Illinois Department of Public Health. A county with two or more COVID-19 risk indicators may have additional restrictions put into place.

Last week, adjacent Moultrie County was placed at "warning level." Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week also put into place restrictions in Metro East counties after the region reached three consecutive days above the state-set threshold this month.

Shelby County and Macon County also each reported nine new cases of COVID on Wednesday.