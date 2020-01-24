Shelbyville falls short against Meridian

SHELBYVILLE -- In the final Central Illinois Conference game before the tournament seedings come out, Shelbyville's Kade Kull scored 31 points, but it was not enough as Meridian beat the Rams 67-59.

The two teams met Dec. 27 in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament with the Hawks winning 73-52, using a strong second quarter as they outscored the Rams 27-8.

Friday's game was different as neither team led by more than nine points.

"Our kids are getting better for sure," said Shelbyville coach Matt Colston. "They are playing hard. I am really proud of their effort and their improvement. We are a young team and what hurts us is the youthful mistakes like turnovers and forgetting an assignment or forgetting a play. Those are things that are biting us on the back side in close games."

The game was tied for the 10th and final time at 56-56 with 4:11 left in the game when Meridian's Riley Day canned a 3-pointer from the left wing and Shane Smith's basket made it 61-56 with 3:28 left.

"He has been a little slump and it was good for him to hit that three-pointer," said Meridian coach Shannon Houser of Day.