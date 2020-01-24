Shelbyville falls short against Meridian

SHELBYVILLE -- In the final Central Illinois Conference game before the tournament seedings come out, Shelbyville's Kade Kull scored 31 points, but it was not enough as Meridian beat the Rams 67-59.
The two teams met Dec. 27 in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament with the Hawks winning 73-52, using a strong second quarter as they outscored the Rams 27-8.
Friday's game was different as neither team led by more than nine points.
"Our kids are getting better for sure," said Shelbyville coach Matt Colston. "They are playing hard. I am really proud of their effort and their improvement. We are a young team and what hurts us is the youthful mistakes like turnovers and forgetting an assignment or forgetting a play. Those are things that are biting us on the back side in close games."
The game was tied for the 10th and final time at 56-56 with 4:11 left in the game when Meridian's Riley Day canned a 3-pointer from the left wing and Shane Smith's basket made it 61-56 with 3:28 left.
"He has been a little slump and it was good for him to hit that three-pointer," said Meridian coach Shannon Houser of Day.
Kull, who was 11-of-18 from the field for the game, netted a 3-pointer with 2:07 left. It turned out to be the final points for the Rams, who missed their last four shots.
Smith, a senior, came off the bench and scored a pivotal nine points and grabbed two rebounds. He gave the Hawks a big post presence.
"He came in and gave us some real good minutes for us," said Houser. "That is what he does for us."
In the first half, Meridian led by as much as nine using a 6-0 run as they were able to run on the Rams. Jacob Jones scored and then Graham Meisenhelter added four points, including two off a pass from Day for a 17-8 lead.
"Our kids are starting to understand how to play defense," said Colton. "One of the key things for us is not just coming down and chucking it. A 7-9 point deficit in the first quarter is not a big deal if you are getting good shots and taking your time and you are guarding them. That is different than earlier in the year when we were having a hard time playing defense and being physical and we shot too quick."
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc