Shelbyville hustles by Clinton in victory 40-29

Shelbyville grabbed a 40-29 victory at the expense of Clinton in Illinois high school football on September 10.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 16-14 at first quarter.

Shelbyville registered a 16-14 advantage at halftime over Clinton.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Clinton faced off against Lincoln and Shelbyville took on Toledo Cumberland on August 27 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For more, click here.

