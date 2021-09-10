Shelbyville hustles by Clinton in victory 40-29

Shelbyville grabbed a 40-29 victory at the expense of Clinton in Illinois high school football on September 10.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 16-14 at first quarter.
Shelbyville registered a 16-14 advantage at halftime over Clinton.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
