Shooting tests US relations with Saudis

WASHINGTON — Just months after senior U.S. officials delivered substantial military aid to Saudi Arabia to counter threats from Iran, America's relationship with the kingdom is being tested by a Saudi Air Force student's shooting spree at a Navy base in Florida.

Even as President Donald Trump and other top officials spoke about the continued U.S. commitment and relationship with its Mideast ally, investigators were exploring why the pilot trainee and three others watched videos of mass shootings in the days before he fatally shot three people at Naval Air Station Pensacola and wounded several others.

"I spoke with the king of Saudi Arabia. They are devastated in Saudi Arabia,'' Trump told reporters Saturday as he left the White House on a trip to Florida. He said the king "will be involved in taking care of families and loved ones. He feels very strongly.''

U.S. defense and military leaders attending a security conference in California played down any initial impact on U.S.-Saudi ties.

Asked about any potential effect on military relations, Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday said, "We have strong military-to-military ties." He added, "That's the basis of our relationship with the Saudis. I don't see this undermining" the military-to-military relationship.