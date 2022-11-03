 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur's St. Mary's Hospital Christmas Extravaganza will be Nov. 10

  • 0

DECATUR — The annual HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Partners' Christmas Extravaganza will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the hospital lobby.

Vendors will include a variety of artisans with hand-crafted items, as well as various businesses. Other selections will be offered from the bake sale and the Santa’s Closet with gently used Christmas décor. Raffle opportunities will include a hand-sewn quilt, a decorated sled or a “money” tree.

Parking lot shuttle will be available.

For more information on Partners of St. Mary’s Hospital, contact Shelli Brunner at the HSHS St. Mary’s Foundation at 217-464-2520 or by email at shelli.brunner@hshs.org.

8 archive photos of Decatur celebrating the Christmas season

Let's dig into the Herald & Review archives and look at these photos from the past. 

1 of 8

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News