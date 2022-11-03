Decatur's St. Mary's Hospital Christmas Extravaganza will be Nov. 10

Vendors will include a variety of artisans with hand-crafted items, as well as various businesses. Other selections will be offered from the bake sale and the Santa’s Closet with gently used Christmas décor. Raffle opportunities will include a hand-sewn quilt, a decorated sled or a “money” tree.
Parking lot shuttle will be available.
For more information on Partners of St. Mary’s Hospital, contact Shelli Brunner at the HSHS St. Mary’s Foundation at 217-464-2520 or by email at shelli.brunner@hshs.org.
History Corner: A Look Back
1989: Brrr! A heavily bundled crowd huddled three rows deep for the annual Decatur Community Christmas Parade. Lendsay Muson, left, and Jennifer Stukins are well wrapped up against the cold.
1978: The characters were from City of Milwaukee Parade but were honored to march in the Decatur Christmas Parade for the theme of "Christmas — A Time for Children." And in spite of the competition, they were a big hit marching in front of the big guy Santa who brought up the rear.
1990: Getting ready to march in the Decatur Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade are the elves for the Toys for Tots float that is sponsored nationally by the U.S. Marine Corps and locally by Coldwell Barker Cardwell Realty.
1997: Dawn Marquis bought home her Christmas tree the hard way, bout a special motive made the pedaling easier: "It's for my 3-month-old, Cory. It's our first Christmas." Marquis goth the tree at the Salvation Army, which received 120 trees from Four E'S Christmas Trees Inc., of Mount Zion.
History Corner: A Look Back
