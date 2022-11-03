Decatur's St. Mary's Hospital Christmas Extravaganza will be Nov. 10

DECATUR — The annual HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Partners' Christmas Extravaganza will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the hospital lobby.

Vendors will include a variety of artisans with hand-crafted items, as well as various businesses. Other selections will be offered from the bake sale and the Santa’s Closet with gently used Christmas décor. Raffle opportunities will include a hand-sewn quilt, a decorated sled or a “money” tree.

Parking lot shuttle will be available.

For more information on Partners of St. Mary’s Hospital, contact Shelli Brunner at the HSHS St. Mary’s Foundation at 217-464-2520 or by email at shelli.brunner@hshs.org.