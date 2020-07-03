Should you get a coronavirus antibody test? Here's what health experts say.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you or someone you know had a weird cold earlier in the year, you might wonder if it could have been coronavirus.

As COVID-19 cases spike again the United States after a few months of Americans staying at home, it's tempting to wonder if you might be immune. Antibody tests, or serological tests, that detect the presence of certain proteins in the blood could show if you might have already had the virus.

But not all tests are reliable, and public health experts aren't sure exactly how you can act on results. Rather than guaranteeing your safety, the they could lend a dangerously false sense of security.

It's not clear how long antibodies protect you against catching COVID-19 again, or to what extent you can be exposed to the virus before catching it, said Dr. Bruce Hall, vice president and chief quality officer for BJC HealthCare in St. Louis.

"Let's say your result is positive (for antibodies). What does that really mean? It means at some point you were exposed to the virus enough that your body generated a response," Hall said. "That's interesting, but that does not mean that it's safe for you to ignore precautions or to assume that you can never catch this disease again."