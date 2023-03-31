NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Singer-songwriter Allie Keck got the opportunity to perform on one of the most highly visible television stages, NBC's "The Voice," but she had to keep much of the details secret for months.

Keck, a Neoga native and Illinois State University alumna, was filmed for the "Blind Auditions" stage of this vocal talent show in October and then for the "Battle Rounds" in January in Los Angeles, but couldn't discuss these experiences until after the two segments were broadcast on March 13 and March 27, respectively.

Now that Keck's time on "The Voice" has concluded with the "Battle Rounds," she has begun sharing her story and planning for the next steps in her music career.

"It does feel better to have everything out there. I feel a lot lighter," Keck said during a recent phone interview.

Keck advanced from the "Blind Auditions" with her performance of "Paris (Ooh La La)" by rock band Grace Potter and Nocturnals. Keck chose to be on the team of celebrity coach Kelly Clarkson, who later paired her with teammate Cait Martin for the "Battle Rounds" competitive duets.

Even though Martin was her competitor, Keck said she and this Atlanta, Georgia performer were supportive of each other during their practices. She said they strove to help each other give the best possible performances of the song that Clarkson selected for their duet, "It Must Have Been Love" by Roxette.

"I was very luck to have someone like Cait as my "Battles" partner. She is one of the best people I have ever met," Keck said. "For us, it wasn't really a competition."

Keck said she and Martin got to practice with their backing band for the first time in front Clarkson before taking their duet into the "Battle Rounds." She said Clarkson was nice and personable throughout this process.

"No matter who I pick, it has everything to do with the fact that I'm going to pick who I think is right in the show for the moment. Just have a good time. I want you both to shine," Clarkson told the two vocalists right before they took the stage. After their performance, Clarkson spent several long moments on air anxiously considering which one to advance before picking Martin.

Keck said she had hoped that one of the other celebrity coaches would steel her onto their team, but she still departed "The Voice" with more confidence being on a big stage and more breath control for belting out songs.

"I definitely left there a better vocalist," Keck said.

Since then, Keck said she has found her inboxes full of inquiries about media interviews and performance opportunities. The singer-songwriter she said is still sorting through these.

Keck, a veteran of performing at Neoga festivals and Bloomington-Normal open mic venues, now lives in Nashville, where she has been developing a career in music and working in real estate. Keck said her background as a public relations major at Illinois State has helped her promote herself for business opportunities in both fields, particularly on social media.

In addition to her Facebook page, Keck maintains an alliekeckmusic.com page and a YouTube page for her music.

One her first live shows following "The Voice" may be the performance that House Brothers Tavern in Mattoon recently announced for 7-10 p.m. June 2 at its outdoor patio at the west end of downtown.

"I enjoyed watching Allie on the voice and a lot of my customers were talking about her, getting on YouTube and watching her performances on 'The Voice." So I thought I would ask her to come play at House Brothers for everyone to see live in person," said owner Kelsa Bartels.

Support for Keck, a Lake Land College alumna, in Mattoon also has been evidenced by the Ginger Ale's location there naming a drink in her honor. She said the sour apple Sprite-based "Allie Keck" with Pop Rocks was picked with the help of her nephews, Oliver and Henry.

Keck said she appreciates how supportive the Neoga, Lake Land and Illinois State communities have been during her time on "The Voice" and as she makes plans for creating new music and schedule more live shows.

"Thank you so much for the support," Keck said. "I can't wait for what is next."

