SIR ARTHUR

Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin determined Jim Root won the election by 16 votes.
The man escaped on foot with a quantity of cash from the till.
The city denied a Herald & Review Freedom of Information request for camera locations. The decision was reversed Friday.
Kitchen cabinets are for storing dishes, not grease. Unfortunately, wood cabinets, whether painted or natural with a clear finish, are prone t…
Police heard from a driver after responding to several shots-fired reports from witnesses.
She escapes flying bullets but her car is hit.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz also Thursday concluded the death of Darion Lafayette was a justified use of force.
Police said they chased down and caught a serial Decatur armed robber Sunday night whose wife acted as his getaway driver.
Ray Eldridge Jewelry, a family-owned business with roots dating back more than 60 years, has closed its doors for the final time.
Ever eat a corn dog on a stick at the restaurant where it was invented, then drive 45 minutes north to visit a 19-foot-tall fiberglass statue of Paul Bunyan holding a hot dog?
