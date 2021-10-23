 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Skybox for 10/23

  • 0
Sports photo for skybox

Back on course

Eisenhower, MacArthur glad to be running again     SPORTS, D1

Latest vaccine mandate

Pritzker order covers day care workers    LOCAL, A4

Space for Better promo?

------------------------------------------

MOSTLY SUNNY   61   50    FORECAST, D4

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James "Doc" Francis Fleming

James "Doc" Francis Fleming

DECATUR — James "Doc" Francis Fleming, DVM, 68, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Pana Community Hospital.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News