Skybox for 10/23

Back on course
Eisenhower, MacArthur glad to be running again SPORTS, D1
Latest vaccine mandate
Pritzker order covers day care workers LOCAL, A4
Space for Better promo?
------------------------------------------
MOSTLY SUNNY 61 50 FORECAST, D4
Back on course
Eisenhower, MacArthur glad to be running again SPORTS, D1
Latest vaccine mandate
Pritzker order covers day care workers LOCAL, A4
Space for Better promo?
------------------------------------------
MOSTLY SUNNY 61 50 FORECAST, D4
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
"While closing this chapter in my life is bittersweet, I’m very excited about my next opportunity."
The 36-year-old thought he was talking to the teenager, but police had taken over her phone to gather evidence, according to a sworn affidavit.
The body, shot multiple times, was found in an abandoned house in the 1200 block of East Condit Street
A Macon County Coroner’s jury returned verdicts of homicide on two Decatur gunshot victims whose murderers remain at large and who both may have been the victims of unrelated “ambush” style killings.
The building previously was Maverick Family Steakhouse, Rusty's Bar & Grill and Western Sizzlin'.
Defense lawyer said there was just no evidence to connect his client to 160 pounds of cannabis.
The victim said she heard about 10 gunshots before a bullet hit her home.
A Decatur officer who prosecutors say escaped murder attempt had his vehicle rammed by another suspect, authorities said.
The heartbroken mother of a Decatur murder victim wept as the man accused of killing her son was led into court Wednesday, but said she had already forgiven him.
DECATUR — James "Doc" Francis Fleming, DVM, 68, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Pana Community Hospital.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.