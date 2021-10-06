Skybox for 10/6

Landing back home
Eisenhower grad happy to catch on at Millikin SPORTS, B1
Lake Land career day
High school students explore options LOCAL, A3
Predesigned food promo for D1
---------------------------
A FEW SHOWERS 74 64 FORECAST, C6
Landing back home
Eisenhower grad happy to catch on at Millikin SPORTS, B1
Lake Land career day
High school students explore options LOCAL, A3
Predesigned food promo for D1
---------------------------
A FEW SHOWERS 74 64 FORECAST, C6
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Deangelo Foster, who denies murdering a Decatur liquor store owner, is convicted of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Police said driver was speeding at 70 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.
Backpack found to be stuffed with hundreds of pills and more than 1½ pounds of cannabis.
Police said they found drugs, gun and cash in the man's car.
A former Illinois Department of Natural Resources employee from Mount Zion has been charged with sexually harassing a fellow employee and violating the Illinois Employee Ethics Act.
Allerton Park and Retreat Center announced that Dave and Debra Rathje of Decatur have made a $1 million gift to continue improvements to the century-old estate at 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
A Harristown grandmother needed sutures after she was shoved to the ground by her 19-year-old grandson, police said.
An electrical fire Friday evening in a Mount Zion apartment prompted a multi-department response.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.