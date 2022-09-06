Skybox for Decatur Plus

More in print and online
This fall's top
destinations
Where Americans plan to visit in the coming months PAGE A4
Officers seize more than 3 pounds of ecstasy pills.
It was a .50 caliber long gun and police say the son is a felon who can't possess a firearm.
Man fires gun, then wrestles with bar patron.
Timothy Sutton, 27, of Moweaqua, was sentenced Wednesday in Shelby County Circuit Court.
America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow is set to visit Yoder's Kitchen on Sept. 15.
Check out all of Friday night's finals here.
Suspects stole weapons and other equipment, police said.
Detectives said a Harristown felon was amassing a personal arsenal and trying to build untraceable rifles.
Police say man inflicts injuries during domestic violence situation.
Cancer closely follows heart disease as the second-leading cause of death for Central Illinoisans, but medical professionals say prognoses are improving.
