Skybox for 3/5/20
Skybox for 3/5/20

Photo for skybox middle item

Threats

Eisenhower student evaluated     LOCAL, A3

Talent uncovered

Daughters put mom's artwork on display   A&E, D1

Destiny

Illini control fate in Big Ten   SPORTS, B1

SUNNY, BREEZY    59    32    FORECAST, C6

Thomas M. Houser
Obituaries

Thomas M. Houser

SULLIVAN — Thomas M. ‘Tommy’ Houser, 52, passed away 6:37 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur. 

