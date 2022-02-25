SNICKERDOODLE

Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is open and running operations as normal. We are doing our best to... View on PetFinder
Police said they raided a Decatur home and caught a man in possession of eight pounds of cannabis and almost seven ounces of cocaine.
A Decatur teen is being held on $1 million bail on preliminary charges he beat and attempted to kill a person because they are gay.
Smoke and flames could be seen pouring from the roof of the two-story home near the historic city neighborhood that includes the Gov. Oglesby Mansion.
Police said the 19-year-old victim was shot twice and, in great pain, got his sister to drive him to hospital.
Suspect specialized in stealing TVs, sound bars and hammer drills.
Decatur resident hopes to convert the old firehouse into a business that produces and sells cornhole sets.
These officials are brave souls who have families and loved ones. They walk into the gym and subject themselves to ridicule and downright evil contempt.
But officers outside had already heard sounds of trouble and moved in to arrest the man.
Bill to replace and repair estimated at $3,500.
He was taken into custody at Decatur hospital after the crime.
