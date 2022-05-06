DECATUR — Police Chief Shane Brandel recalled being asked by Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe a couple weeks ago to do a roundtable with some business leaders at the police department.

Apparently, Moore Wolfe thought Brandel did such a good job at that roundtable that she "invited" him to deliver a similar message to a larger audience at the annual Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo Friday morning.

"So here I am," Brandel told hundreds of business leaders gathered at the Decatur Civic Center, jokingly adding that "I'm gonna try to do the worst, most boring speech I could ever give you. That way I never have to do this again."

It was coming out of sorts for Brandel, a 25-year veteran of the force still new to the role of top cop. He succeeded former police chief Jim Getz in August 2021.

In a roughly 20-minute address, Brandel laid out the challenges facing the department, from recruitment and retention to fighting crime that has soared in recent years.

He said that the national climate around law enforcement — highly polarized amid a series of high-profile police killings of unarmed Black men, most notably George Floyd in May 2020 — has had a debilitating impact on officer morale

We’re struggling when it comes to recruiting and trying to get people to fill our ranks. And that has a ripple effect throughout our department

